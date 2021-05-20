NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has directed nearly $10 million to create about 400 affordable housing units across the city.

The Mayor’s Office says this grant money will go toward seven local organizations. For example, the money will help build 31 units off Neely’s Bend Road in Madison, 32 homes off Brick Church Pike, and 200 homes off 4th Avenue and Shelby Avenue in East Nashville.

“I don’t know if it’s enough, but it’s definitely needed,” says Matt Griffin, a Hermitage resident who moved out of Nashville because he says real estate prices were too high. “I used to live right down the road, and it was very affordable. Can’t live there now, so I’ve had to unfortunately move out of Nashville. And I do music too, so it’s pushing artists and the music people out.”

Kay Bowers is the co-chair of the NOAH Affordable Housing Task Force. She says while 400 homes are an improvement, the city must fill a deficit of 18,000 affordable housing units.

“If we do nothing, that number will grow by 2030 to over 50,000,” says Bowers. “What we continue to press for, that Nashville doesn’t have that other peer cities have, is more of a coordinated housing system.”

Nashvillians have seen prices go up, and Griffin says he doesn’t want to continue seeing that trend.

“That housing, it’s definitely needed if you want to keep musicians and artists and things like that,” Griffin says.

This $10 million in funding is part of Mayor Cooper’s budget plan which sets aside $37.5 million for affordable housing. The Mayor's Office says construction crews plan to break ground on the developments in August.