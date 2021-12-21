NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – As your guests arrive to your home this holiday, having a cheese and charcuterie board at the ready is the perfect party starter.
News4’s Ryan Breslin, along with his friend Samantha Barham, show you the way to organize your board to make it look like a professional creation.
You’ll need your favorite cheeses, meats, fruits, vegetables, crackers, and sweets.
On this red, green, and white themed board, Samantha and Ryan use the following:
- One wheel of brie
- Cheddar cheese (rustic cuts)
- Salami
- Cucumbers
- Olives
- Cherry jam
- Grapes
- Strawberries
- Raspberries
- Blackberries
- Trader Joe’s Mini Peppermint Meringues
- Yogurt or white chocolate covered pretzels
- Sprigs of rosemary (for decoration)
Other board recommendations include:
- Camembert cheese
- Bleu cheese
- Cranberry goat cheese log
- Gouda cheese
- Murcia al Vino (wine soaked rind cheese)
- Pimento cheese spread
- Prosciutto
- Capicola
- Pepperoni
- Blueberries
- Gherkins / Cornichons
- Honey
- Fig jam
- Trader Joe’s Pistachio & Pomegranate Crisps
- Pomegranate seeds
For more examples of cheese and charcuterie boards, check out Samantha’s website Boards and Company or the Instagram account.
