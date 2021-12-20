NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Going into the final stretch before Christmas is here, don't stress about what you will have to leave out for Santa as he comes through.
Brittany Weiner and Cody Murphy have you covered with Brittany's grandmothers famous cream cheese chocolate chip cookies.
Bake it for your family following the recipe:
Ingredients:
1 cup margarine
6 ounces of cream cheese
2 cups of sugar
4 eggs
4 cups of flour
1 tsp of vanilla
1 tsp of lemon juice
10 ounces of chocolate chips
Directions:
Cream together margarine, cream cheese and sugar. Add eggs one at a time. Then add lemon juice, vanilla and flour. Fold in chocolate chips. Bake on 350 degrees for 12 minutes on a lightly greased baking sheet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.