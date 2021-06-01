NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four teenagers were charged Tuesday in juvenile court after police say they assaulted and robbed a valet driver at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Nashville.
Two of the teens are 15-year-olds and the other two are 13-year-olds. They're accused of punching the valet and knocking him to the ground just before 4 p.m. Monday.
After they assaulted the valet driver, police say the teens stole keys to a Jeep Cherokee and tried to drive away, but were not successful and ran from the scene.
All of the teens were taken into custody.
