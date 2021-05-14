NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you look to the skies this weekend, you could see four outer space spectacles.
First, NASA will try to launch a rocket from eastern Virginia, and it may finally head to orbit after a week on Saturday evening. People in the Midstate could see it, about 90 seconds after takeoff, as it climbs through the sky. People should look for a bright dot, possibly accompanied by a green or violet colored glow. The launch window begins at 7:10 pm central time. Follow the NASA Wallops Twitter feed for live updates.
People should hang outdoors a little bit longer and just after sunset, look west. People will see the waxing crescent moon tucked neatly beside the breathtaking, planet Mars. With a clear view of the horizon, people should be able to see it for a couple of hours.
Then, between 9:12 and 9:19 p.m. on Saturday, people will be able to see a pass of the International Space Station. It’ll enter their view from the southwest and exit toward the northeast, putting it almost directly overheard at 9:15 p.m. It’ll resemble a steadily moving bright star.
Finally, Sunday night, people get another, bonus pass of the space station and that one will be even better where the clouds cooperate. It’ll follow that same path – southwest to northeast – but between 8:25 and 8:32 p.m. Sunday’s fly-by will pass directly overhead, right around 8:28 p.m.
