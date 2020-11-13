NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 4-month old Nashville baby was killed in an early-morning crash on Bell Road.
At 1:50 a.m. on Friday, Malcolm Hensley was driving on Bell Road near Couchville Pike when he drove off the road and hit a rock wall.
When officers arrived, they found Hensley holding his baby, Messiah Hensley, in the driver's seat. Hensley told police that Messiah was in his car seat, but they determined it wasn't properly secured.
Malcolm Hensley told police that a deer ran in front of his car, which was why he crashed into the wall.
There will be an autopsy done to determine the exact cause of the baby's death. There were no indications of drug or alcohol present at the time of the crash.
The District Attorney's office will determine whether or not charges will be filed.
