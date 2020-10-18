NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four people were injured in a shooting that happened on West Grove Avenue early Sunday morning.
Metro Police tell News4 officers responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of West Grove Avenue at 1:38 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say four male victims sustained gunshot wounds, with three of them considered possibly life-threatening.
Metro’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating the shooting.
No suspect information has ben made available at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.