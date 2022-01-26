PULASKI, TN (WSMV) - In a post to Facebook late Wednesday evening, officials say four schools will be transferring to remote learning. This all due to increased 'illness'.
Those schools are Bridgeforth Middle School, Pulaski Elementary School, Richland Elementary School, and Southside Elementary School.
The board of education says in-person learning will resume on February 01, 2022.
