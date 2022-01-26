Giles County TN.png

PULASKI, TN (WSMV) - In a post to Facebook late Wednesday evening, officials say four schools will be transferring to remote learning. This all due to increased 'illness'. 

Those schools are Bridgeforth Middle School, Pulaski Elementary School, Richland Elementary School, and Southside Elementary School.

The board of education says in-person learning will resume on February 01, 2022. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.