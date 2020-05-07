NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested four people and recovered three guns after a pursuit late Wednesday night.
Police say officers saw a stolen 2016 Honda Civic on Interstate 440. The car was stolen Wednesday morning from a convenience store on Donelson Pike. Police attempted a traffic stop, but were unsuccessful as the car accelerated.
Officers pursued the Honda on I-40 westbound to exit 196 in Bellevue. The driver got off the highway and then got back on, heading east. A MNPD helicopter was then deployed and monitored the car from the air.
The driver then got off the highway and onto Charlotte Pike. With information coming from the helicopter, an officer was able to successfully deploy spike strips in the 5500 block of Charlotte Pike.
The Honda, now driving with two flat tires, came to a stop at 46th and Nebraska Avenues. Three of the car's four occupants surrendered immediately.
The fourth occupant, identified as 18-year-old Brandon Tarleton, ran toward Colorado Ave. and was apprehended on the front porch of a home.
Police found three loaded guns, all with rounds in the chambers, on the ground near the Honda on 46th Ave.
The driver, a 17-year-old, has been charged with vehicle theft, being a juvenile runaway, unlawful gun possession, felony evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Surveillance video from the convenience store where the car was stolen shows him jumping into the car and driving away. The owner had left the key in the car as she went inside the store to make a purchase.
The 17-year-old driver had also been arrested and charged with vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and felony evading arrest back in February 2017.
Tarleton and 22-year-old Rondale Lewis, who has convictions for evading arrest, have both been charged with vehicle theft, contributing to the delinquency of minors and unlawful gun possession.
A 15-year-old in the car has been charged with vehicle theft, unlawful gun possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested in August 2019 on charges of vehicle theft and evading arrest.
