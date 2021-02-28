DEKALB COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Five occupants, including an infant, were safely rescued from a partially submerged truck on Preston-Vickers Road.
Shortly after 1 p.m., DeKalb County Fire Department and Smithville-DeKalb Co. Rescue Squad were called to the scene where the vehicle had slid off a water-covered bridge and into the water becoming partially submerged.
Teams with the Lebanon Fire and Rescue/Wilson Co. Emergency Management, Putnam County Rescue Squad, Smith Co. Rescue Squad, DeKalb Telephone Cooperative, and Caney Fork Electric Cooperative made the rescue possible.
