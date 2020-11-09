I-40 West closed following multi-vehicle crash

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Parts of Interstate 40 westbound were closed following a multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. 

The crash was reported at Exit 212, Fesslers Lane at 7:38 a.m.

First responders say a total of five people were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital. Of the five, four were adults with one of them critically injured. One child was also involved. 

TDOT estimates a clear time of 8:39 a.m.

Follow News4 for updates to this developing story. 

