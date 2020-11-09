NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Parts of Interstate 40 westbound were closed following a multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning.
The crash was reported at Exit 212, Fesslers Lane at 7:38 a.m.
**BREAKING**— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) November 9, 2020
I-40 WEST AT FESSLERS LN CLOSED❗️
Multi car crash at exit 212..clear time is 8:39am.
Take Lebanon Pk or Elm Hill Pk instead @WSMV #4WARNTraffic pic.twitter.com/Kp1w624DLe
First responders say a total of five people were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital. Of the five, four were adults with one of them critically injured. One child was also involved.
Here’s a look at the scene by the multi vehicle crash on Interstate 40 Westbound by exit 212.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) November 9, 2020
Traffic is seriously backed up @WSMV pic.twitter.com/272es34vm4
TDOT estimates a clear time of 8:39 a.m.
Follow News4 for updates to this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.