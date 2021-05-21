HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Walking into a gym for the first time alone can be intimidating, unsure of where to even start, but that is why more and more of you are doing this one thing: hiring a personal trainer.
But even that can be confusing, so we went to Hermitage to talk to one of the most popular trainers around, Tye Fishler.
He says the first thing you need to do before you start is observe the trainer.
“Observe the trainer, do some asking around, talk to that trainer, see if you jive, see if you what you want fits with what he can do,”
We asked Tye if it’s OK to put the trainer through a job interview.
“Absolutely — do it,” he said. “Ask all the questions, and you can tell right away if it will be the perfect fit. Open up, tell them what you want to do, and know this won’t happen overnight.”
Nan Baskin began an exercise program with Tye a few years ago. She says the results have been fantastic.
“I started with Tye a few years ago — I have lost over 100 pounds,” Baskin said. “He is brutally honest with me, but I know he cares, and I have seen the results.”
Tye says getting a personal trainer can lead to more accountability in the gym.
“Look, it is intimidating at first, but there is accountability on both sides,” Tye said. “You don’t show up, I am calling you, making sure you are OK, and saying we are on this adventure together — let’s go.”
As they say, the journey of 1,000 miles begins with the first step. This is your first step.
