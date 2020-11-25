NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID changes the rules, but it won’t stop the meals at Nashville Rescue Mission.
The Great Thanksgiving Banquet will serve 4,000 traditional Thanksgiving meals to homeless and hungry from Wednesday to Saturday.
Customers and an army of potato peelers took over Nashville Rescue Mission‘s cafeteria on Lafayette Street.
They will serve a traditional Thanksgiving with several COVID social distancing guidelines in place. Tables will be spread out with two people allowed at each one and a poinsettia to enhance the mood.
“Homeless people have their home here so we want to do everything we can so they can enjoy a meal with their families.”
All of this wouldn’t happen if not for the volunteers. They do the preparing and serving. News 4’s Tracy Kornet and Lisa Spencer attend every year, but this year, they were wearing masks.
Masked up and ready to serve at @NashvilleRescue with @WSMVTracyKornet and @TerryBulger What a blessing to be a part of this annual tradition.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/RHhn8g0F8i— Lisa Spencer (@WSMVLisaSpencer) November 25, 2020
Their reasons for being part of this are universal. The worry and concern that COVID could force cancellation lurked for awhile, but the two were all in when they got the OK.
