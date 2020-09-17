NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - An iconic venue in Music City is getting ready to reopen its doors for concerts.
3rd and Lindsley announced Wednesday the venue would be reopening October 1 and will be announcing a lineup of new shows today at 12 p.m..
An update from 3rd & Lindsley: pic.twitter.com/BnivPaeFIG— 3rd and Lindsley (@3rdandLindsley) September 17, 2020
"After 30 years of operations the thought of opening again and trying to rebuild our business with a third of the capacity and implementing all the new safety protocols is a steep hill to climb," the venue said in a statement posted to their Twitter. "However, we are working diligently to do everything possible to reopen as safely as we can."
The venue closed its doors back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.