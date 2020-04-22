37 deaths due to COVID-19 reported at nursing homes in state

The state saw the largest increase in positive cases of CVOID-19, according to numbers released on Wednesday afternoon.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The state saw the largest increase in positive cases of CVOID-19, according to numbers released on Wednesday afternoon.

The state currently reports 166 deaths, at least 7,842 confirmed cases, 775 hospitalized, and 4,012 recovered. There have been 114,980 patients tested.

As of Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health said there have 375 total confirmed cases and 37 confirmed deaths among residents and staff across 22 long-term care facilities. 

Department of Health released the following breakdown of cases and deaths at facility:

Facility Name

Facility City

Facility County

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number of Deaths

Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Bells

Crockett

6

0

AHC Cumberland

Nashville

Davidson

4

0

Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation at Bordeaux

Nashville

Davidson

25

0

Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC

Nashville

Davidson

6

0

Williamsburg Villas

Knoxville

Knox

4

1

The White House Assisted Living

Lafayette

Macon

5

2

AHC Forest Cove

Jackson

Madison

3

0

Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County

Cookeville

Putnam

51

3

Boulevard Terrace Health and Rehabilitation

Murfreesboro

Rutherford

4

0

Carriage Court of Memphis

Memphis

Shelby

8

4

Christian Care of Memphis

Memphis

Shelby

14

0

Grace Healthcare of Cordova

Cordova

Shelby

3

0

Heritage at Irene Woods

Memphis

Shelby

11

0

Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center

Memphis

Shelby

32

0

The King's Daughters and Sons Home

Bartlett

Shelby

7

1

The Village at Germantown

Memphis

Shelby

7

4

Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC

Gallatin

Sumner

161

19

NHC Place Sumner

Gallatin

Sumner

3

1

NHC HealthCare Franklin

Franklin

Williamson

14

2

Fountains of Franklin

Franklin

Williamson

2

0

NHC Place at Cool Springs

Franklin

Williamson

2

0

Elmcroft of Lebanon

Lebanon

Wilson

3

0

Total

 

 

375

37

Gov. Bill Lee announced that Unified-Command Group has also identified a plan to prevent further cases at nursing homes and long-term facilities. They along with the health department released this new action plan:

  • Immediate notification of public health department of a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents or staff
  • Ongoing investigation and contact tracing by Department staff, facility cleaning, and daily situation updates with the facility to ensure the facility is safe for residents and staff.
  • Immediate facility notification of residents and their representatives of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases inside the facility
  • Robust and swift information gathering by Department staff in concert with the facility to determine:
    • Personal protective equipment and environmental cleaning needs
    • The need for targeted or widespread testing of residents and staff
    • Whether positive residents can cohort within the facility or must be relocated to hospitals for greater medical care

Going forward, the department of health will release the number of positive cases and deaths connected to COVID-19 at the state's nursing homes and long-term facilities every afternoon.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said these numbers provide a "clear picture on the risks that the virus poses to long-term care facilities and the aggressive actions the state and has taken and will continue to take to protect residents and staff."

“We take our duties to protect both public health and patient privacy very seriously. Based upon the current development of the COVID-19 situation in Tennessee, the Department has determined that releasing this data is in the public health interest. Unified-Command stands at the ready to assist long-term care facilities in mitigating outbreaks amongst residents and staff," Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in a statement on Wednesday.

 

