37 deaths due to COVID-19 reported at nursing homes in state

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The state saw the largest increase in positive cases of CVOID-19, according to numbers released on Wednesday afternoon.
The state currently reports 166 deaths, at least 7,842 confirmed cases, 775 hospitalized, and 4,012 recovered. There have been 114,980 patients tested.
As of Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health said there have 375 total confirmed cases and 37 confirmed deaths among residents and staff across 22 long-term care facilities.
Department of Health released the following breakdown of cases and deaths at facility:
Facility Name
Facility City
Facility County
Number of Confirmed Cases
Number of Deaths
Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Bells
Crockett
6
0
AHC Cumberland
Nashville
Davidson
4
0
Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation at Bordeaux
Nashville
Davidson
25
0
Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC
Nashville
Davidson
6
0
Williamsburg Villas
Knoxville
Knox
4
1
The White House Assisted Living
Lafayette
Macon
5
2
AHC Forest Cove
Jackson
Madison
3
0
Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County
Cookeville
Putnam
51
3
Boulevard Terrace Health and Rehabilitation
Murfreesboro
Rutherford
4
0
Carriage Court of Memphis
Memphis
Shelby
8
4
Christian Care of Memphis
Memphis
Shelby
14
0
Grace Healthcare of Cordova
Cordova
Shelby
3
0
Heritage at Irene Woods
Memphis
Shelby
11
0
Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center
Memphis
Shelby
32
0
The King's Daughters and Sons Home
Bartlett
Shelby
7
1
The Village at Germantown
Memphis
Shelby
7
4
Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC
Gallatin
Sumner
161
19
NHC Place Sumner
Gallatin
Sumner
3
1
NHC HealthCare Franklin
Franklin
Williamson
14
2
Fountains of Franklin
Franklin
Williamson
2
0
NHC Place at Cool Springs
Franklin
Williamson
2
0
Elmcroft of Lebanon
Lebanon
Wilson
3
0
Total
375
37
Gov. Bill Lee announced that Unified-Command Group has also identified a plan to prevent further cases at nursing homes and long-term facilities. They along with the health department released this new action plan:
- Immediate notification of public health department of a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents or staff
- Ongoing investigation and contact tracing by Department staff, facility cleaning, and daily situation updates with the facility to ensure the facility is safe for residents and staff.
- Immediate facility notification of residents and their representatives of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases inside the facility
- Robust and swift information gathering by Department staff in concert with the facility to determine:
- Personal protective equipment and environmental cleaning needs
- The need for targeted or widespread testing of residents and staff
- Whether positive residents can cohort within the facility or must be relocated to hospitals for greater medical care
Going forward, the department of health will release the number of positive cases and deaths connected to COVID-19 at the state's nursing homes and long-term facilities every afternoon.
Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said these numbers provide a "clear picture on the risks that the virus poses to long-term care facilities and the aggressive actions the state and has taken and will continue to take to protect residents and staff."
“We take our duties to protect both public health and patient privacy very seriously. Based upon the current development of the COVID-19 situation in Tennessee, the Department has determined that releasing this data is in the public health interest. Unified-Command stands at the ready to assist long-term care facilities in mitigating outbreaks amongst residents and staff," Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in a statement on Wednesday.
