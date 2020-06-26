NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 36 million Americans are predicted to hit the road next weekend for the Fourth of July, though data suggests a lower number of travelers than years past.
Travel data company Arrivalist predicts an 11 percent decrease in travelers for this Fourth of July weekend. Still, its predicted next weekend will be the busiest time for road trips this year.
Right now predictions show Americans are taking 120 million fewer trips than last year, all due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decline in travel is expected to be seen all summer.
