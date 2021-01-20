NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 33-year-old woman is dead after a crash on Interstate 24 in Nashville on Wednesday night.
The single-car crash was reported on the westbound side of I-24 near Haywood Lane around 8 p.m.
Metro Police say the driver of an SUV told them that he was driving in the second to far right lane of the interstate when he saw Brittany Lynn Lewis standing in the middle of his lane.
The driver reportedly explained he could not avoid hitting her. Officials say Lewis died at the scene.
It is not known why Lewis was standing on the interstate. The driver is not facing charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.