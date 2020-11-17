NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After a 600-mile overnight trip from Tulsa, 32 shelter dogs made their way into the Nashville Humane Association.
“Unfortunately, they just have too many dogs in the Oklahoma area, more dogs than folks willing to adopt, so we have to create projects to find them homes,” one volunteer shared.
In partnership with Mars Petcare, the Humane Association was able to transport the dogs, a majority of which are puppies, to Nashville to begin the process of finding a furever home.
“Chances are some of you aren’t really sure if you want to adopt a dog, well take a look at these guys and just try to say no,” another volunteer said.
