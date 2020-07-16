SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A study finds 32 percent of Americans including some in Tennessee did not make a full on-time housing payment in July.
"It’s devastating. The unknown. It’s so hard to deal with. All I can do is pray," Carla Loftin said.
Loftin said it has been a hectic and troublesome last few months for her.
“The Bishop from church did help me with bills this past week. Otherwise, the electricity would’ve been turned off,” Loftin said.
Loftin drives school buses for Williamson County, but the pandemic reduced her hours. Loftin is like thousands of others across Middle Tennessee, trying to keep her head up while the money in her wallet dwindles.
“I just need some help. Please, I can’t pay my rent!! I can’t pay my bills,” Loftin said. "I don’t have anything right now."
Not only is she financially strapped, Loftin said she is also taking care of her sick husband.
“I can’t get a job where I would be overly exposed to the COVID virus because it would not be good for him to get it at all,” Loftin said.
So many Americans are in Loftin’s situation. According to researchers at Apartment List, a retail marketplace, 32% of Americans did not make full on time housing payments in July, up slightly from 30% in June.
“Those situations are highly correlated with all of the other sort of negative economic situations that people find themselves in,” Rob Warnock, who is a research associate with Apartment List, said.
Warnock has been tracking these numbers for several months.
“A good number of the people that we survey said that as a direct result of the coronavirus, they experienced either just a layoff or a more nuisance, short reduction in their income,” Warnock said. "They’re working fewer hours, or they’ve been furloughed in some way."
Loftin said she’s going back to work in August and she misses working. She said she just wants to stay healthy and lift the heavy burden she’s feeling right now.
“It’s just a constant struggle and battle,” Loftin said. "And I don’t need much in life. I just need to be able to make due and it’s really really hard."
