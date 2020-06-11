NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – You probably haven’t heard of 3000 Bar on Demonbreun Street yet, have you?
You know, the one on the same strip as Tin Roof and DawgHouse Saloon. It’s okay, most people haven’t because the hookah and daquiri bar has never opened even though they planned to in March.
“We were ready to open the week that we got shut down for COVID. So Sunday everything was shut down, Monday we were supposed to put in our food and liquor orders so we’ve just kind of been paying carry costs and trying to make it through until we can open," said owner Sasha Qualkenbush.
For the last couple of months they say they’ve been paying the necessary utilities but weren’t able to apply for PPP because they hadn’t opened before the shutdown. Instead, she and her business partner have been preparing for an actual opening, hoping the use of some new technology will drive business towards them.
“The technology that we’ve sought out is essentially an all encompassing COVID-tech that can both prevent and detect whether or not someone is sick. So it not only sees if someone has a temperature but it will also disinfect the area so it’s really exciting for us,” Qualkenbush said.
Eagle X Pro is the company with that technology Qualkenbush thinks will do the trick.
Co-Founder Stephanie Wooten said “at the end of the day we feel like we want to take Nashville and have it open responsibly.”
Both Wooten and Kyle Grasser in Eagle X Pro’s business development explain the cameras are thermal military grade but repositioned with the AI technology.
“Our camera breaks your face into about 7 different areas that it takes measurements from, runs those averages, and then gives us the temperature reading on the individual or the crowd,” said Grasser.
He continues, “the artificial intelligence layer that we have on top of our hardware helps to track individuals whether they’re wearing a mask or glasses or a hat, they could be carrying a hot coffee cup and it’s not going to measure the heat signature from the coffee cup, it’s only going to recognize the heat signature from the face.”
“We actually scan the face but we do not maintain the data,” added Wooten.
On top of the temperature check, they’ve hooked up a patented air filtration called Clear Air Plus to the HVAC system.
“It can actually clean a room with about 70,000 cubic square feet,” said Wooten.
Glasser added, “Unlike any other ionizers or purifiers out on the market, what Clear Air plus does is it pumps your HVAC system with an excess of both positive and negative ions. What this does is create a green space. It clears your air just like any other plants would out in nature, we try to bring that cleanliness from outside in.”
Eagle X Pro says their Clear Air Plus is being used all over Israel, with the Israel Defense Forces (IFD) deeming it as an essential COVID-19 solution.
Qualkenbush hopes it’s a solution for 3000 Bar getting off the ground running.
“No one else has this technology. We’re the first bar in the country that will have it.”
