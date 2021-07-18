NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -
Parking lots around Nashville are no stranger to smash and grabs, but one midtown community was just hit hard. Dozens of residents woke up this morning to find their windows shattered and their belongings stolen from the parking garage at 1818 Church Street.
Glass litters the garage and people who live here say at least 50 cars were smashed into overnight. Car owners tell us the thieves had to break into this gated parking garage late overnight into the early part of the morning. News4 crews were there are Metro Police came into the complex to take more reports from people who got hit.
We spoke with a woman who lives here and says this entire situation is frustrating especially since two of her cars were damaged.
“Both of our vehicles had been smashed. Two windows on my husband’s truck and one on my car. Glass everywhere, and we live on the first floor where our door backs up to a parking spot where a truck was broken into, so it’s insane to think that somebody was able to get into 30-40 cars and nobody heard anything,” Rachel Shaft, a resident told us.
Coming up tonight at 10 on News4, hear more about why the people who live here say this should have never happened. We have reached out to the owner of the complex and are waiting to hear back.
