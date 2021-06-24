NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Dr. Jill Biden and Brad Paisley helped host a vaccination event at Ole Smokey Distillery.

Nashville was one of the cities part of the '#WeCanDoThis' bus tour.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Brad Paisley attend pop-up vaccination clinic in Nashville First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting a pop-up vaccine clinic on Tuesday as part of the #WeCanDoThis bus tour, according to Mayor John Cooper’s office.

The event brought 250 attendees and 30 of those people got vaccinated.

Metro Public Health Department was not partnered with the event but said they’re happy to see that people got vaccinated.

“Anything that will reach more people to get the shot is a good thing. Our focus is always trying to look at ways, just like the zoo. It was a great event and we had more than 200 people vaccinated. We’re looking at those types of opportunities,” said Brian Todd, spokesperson for Metro Public Health Department.

Kroger supplied the vaccines for the event.

The grocery store chain is partnered with the White House in the effort to get more Americans vaccinated.

“Kroger Health was proud to be a part of this great event to help increase confidence in vaccines and protect Tennesseans against COVID-19. We appreciate all the partners who were involved in making this event a success, and the First Lady for her encouragement,” said Jeremy Crain, Kroger Health & Wellness Leader for the Nashville division.

Metro Health said they will continue hosting their own pop-up vaccination events.

Todd said their goal is get into more spaces in hopes people will take the opportunity to get the vaccine.

“That’s kind of another focus of these pop-ups is to be where in some of these bars and restaurants.”

