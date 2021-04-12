NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 3-year-old child is dead following a shooting in North Nashville Monday evening.
Two adults and a 2-year-old child were also injured in the shooting that took place around 6:39 p.m. at 25th Ave. and Dowlan Ave. in North Nashville.
The family was in a parking lot in the area and was caught in the middle of gunfire unrelated to them.
The two children were half sisters. The 2-year-old suffered a non-life threatening injury.
All victims were taken to an area hospital by private vehicle.
News4 is at the scene working to gather information.
