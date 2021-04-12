NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 3-year-old child is dead after they were caught in the crossfire of a shooting in North Nashville Monday evening. 

Police say a 2-year-old child and two men, 23 and 26, were also injured in the shooting that happened around 6:39 p.m. at 25th and Dowlan Avenue.

The family was in a parking lot near the Cumberland View housing development and got caught in the middle of gunfire that was unrelated to them, according to police. 

Deadly shooting at 25th/Dowlan Ave

The two children were reportedly sisters. The 2-year-old suffered a non-life threatening injury. 

All victims were taken to the hospital in their own car.

At this time police have not taken any suspects into custody. 

Follow News4 for updates. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.