NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 3-year-old child is dead after they were caught in the crossfire of a shooting in North Nashville Monday evening.
Police say a 2-year-old child and two men, 23 and 26, were also injured in the shooting that happened around 6:39 p.m. at 25th and Dowlan Avenue.
The family was in a parking lot near the Cumberland View housing development and got caught in the middle of gunfire that was unrelated to them, according to police.
The two children were reportedly sisters. The 2-year-old suffered a non-life threatening injury.
All victims were taken to the hospital in their own car.
At this time police have not taken any suspects into custody.
