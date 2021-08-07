TWRA and Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials responded to Tellico Lake just before midnight for a call of a 3-year-old that had fallen from a boat. When emergency personnel arrived CPR was already in progress. The child was transported to Sweetwater Hospital where he later died.
According to release from the TWRA two adults and two juveniles were traveling to Sequoyah Landing Marina where they were camping. While preparing their boat for anchoring, one of the adults realized the three-year-old was missing. The adults started to immediately calling for the child. Other people heard the calls for the child and came to help.
The was found unresponsive in five feet of water. Once found, CPR was attempted on the child and he was transported to a hospital. An autopsy will be preformed by the Knoxville Forensic Center. The child was not wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident. It remains under investigation.
