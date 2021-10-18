FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin detectives are investigating after several thieves stole three specialty vehicles from a local tree service company on Sunday morning.
According to a police statement, at 2:30 a.m., two 2019 white Dodge Ram 5500 flatbed pickup trucks and a 2018 Ford F550 white flatbed pickup truck were taken from Foriest Tree Care in Franklin.
Police also state that all three of these trucks have a Foriest Tree Care logo on them. In addition, two black flatbed trailers were also stolen, with one of them being left on I-65 N near McEwen Drive.
To report any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (615)-794-4000 or visit tip411 - Tips (citizenobserver.com) to send an anonymous tip.
