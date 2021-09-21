NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The memberships of three transportainment companies were made inactive.
According to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, the annual memberships of Nashville Tractor, Honky Tonk Party Express, and Upstage Party Bus were up for renewal but were made inactive on Sept. 8.
“At a time when the NCVC is working to regulate this category of party buses and tractors, we did not feel it was right to keep their membership payment. However, in the interest of fairness and not appearing hypocritical, our board felt this was an appropriate measure,” Butch Spyridon, president, and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. said in a statement to News 4 on Tuesday.
Spyridon said they “hope to work with these companies again in the future.”
The price of membership levels for these companies was at $595 and $1,950 and “depend on levels of benefits.”
