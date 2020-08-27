NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Three teens are in custody after a string of overnight robberies Wednesday night.
Police say the robberies stated at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when the teens, identified as Charles Donald, 18, Kenneth Johnson, Jr., 19 and Corshawn Layne, 19, approached a man outside the H&H Market in the 5500 block of Kentucky Ave. and demanded his keys at gunpoint.
The teens then drove off in the victim’s 2013 Nissan Versa and parked the stolen car outside the Walgreens in the 7600 block of Highway 70 South at 10:47 p.m. They then approached an employee and asked for a specific phone cord. After she got one and brought it to them, one of the teens grabbed it from her hand and all three fled.
At 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness in the 7600 block of Highway 70 South, the teens opened the door of a 2016 Kia Soul that had a man sleeping inside. They forced him out and drove off in his car, along with the stolen Versa.
Officers found the Kia in the driveway of a home on Somerset Farms Drive and the stolen Versa was found parked across the street.
The teens were found inside the home and taken into custody.
Officers found the keys to the Kia inside the home.
All three teens have been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery. All are jailed in lieu of a $200,000 bond each.
Photos are being withheld pending the investigation into their potential involvement in similar incidents.
