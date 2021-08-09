NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people have been taken to the hospital after a chaotic incident unfolded at the Walmart in Madison Monday evening.
Police were called out to the Walmart around 6 p.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived on scene they learned no one had been shot.
Police say the violent incident started when a dispute in the parking lot led to a man hitting another person with a car and shooting at a woman he may have known.
That man is now in police custody.
The three people involved, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital.
Police tell News4 the suspect in custody may have been having a mental health crisis and will look into connecting him with mental health professionals.
