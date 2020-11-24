NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in the Donelson section of Nashville on Tuesday night.
The fire was reported at the Polo Park Apartments near Jackson Downs Boulevard and Lebanon Pike around 8:30 p.m.
Three people were rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where their conditions are unknown at this time. A captain on the scene told News 4 two people were likely from anxiety.
A captain on the scene told News 4 that the unidentified man was pulled from his apartment unit by fire crews.
A captain on the scene told News 4 four to six units were displaced for Tuesday evening because their power was shut off.
One unit was damaged from the fire, and about three additional units sustained water damage, according to a captain on the scene told News 4.
A water line was melted in two from the fire and may have caused most of the water damage, fire officials said.
A captain on the scene told News 4 foam was put in the attic. Crews hope this keeps the fire from rekindling.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
