Rutherford County Schools
RCS Facebook

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Three schools in Rutherford County Schools will be closed next week "because of staffing related to COVID-19."

Parents at the following schools have been notified about the closures: 

  • Christiana Middle School: Closed Monday 
  • Blackman Middle School: Seventh grade closed Monday and Tuesday
  • Rockvale Elementary School: Grades 3-5 closed Monday-Wednesday

Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans said the closures "will allow several staff members who are on quarantine to clear those quarantines and return to operate the classrooms."

"The temporary closures are always a last resort when it becomes necessary because of staff outages related to COVID-19," Evans said.

The parents have been informed about the remote learning plan for each of the situations.

The announcement comes after closures at some Coffee, Maury, and Cheatham County schools. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.