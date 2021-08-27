MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Three schools in Rutherford County Schools will be closed next week "because of staffing related to COVID-19."

Parents at the following schools have been notified about the closures:

Christiana Middle School: Closed Monday

Blackman Middle School: Seventh grade closed Monday and Tuesday

Rockvale Elementary School: Grades 3-5 closed Monday-Wednesday

Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans said the closures "will allow several staff members who are on quarantine to clear those quarantines and return to operate the classrooms."

"The temporary closures are always a last resort when it becomes necessary because of staff outages related to COVID-19," Evans said.

The parents have been informed about the remote learning plan for each of the situations.

The announcement comes after closures at some Coffee, Maury, and Cheatham County schools.

