MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Three schools in Rutherford County Schools will be closed next week "because of staffing related to COVID-19."
Parents at the following schools have been notified about the closures:
- Christiana Middle School: Closed Monday
- Blackman Middle School: Seventh grade closed Monday and Tuesday
- Rockvale Elementary School: Grades 3-5 closed Monday-Wednesday
Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans said the closures "will allow several staff members who are on quarantine to clear those quarantines and return to operate the classrooms."
"The temporary closures are always a last resort when it becomes necessary because of staff outages related to COVID-19," Evans said.
The parents have been informed about the remote learning plan for each of the situations.
The announcement comes after closures at some Coffee, Maury, and Cheatham County schools.
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Maury County Public Schools have announced Columbia Central High School will be closed on Friday, August 27th due to a s…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cheatham County Schools has announced they will be closed Thursday and Friday, August 26th and 27th due to a staffing s…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.