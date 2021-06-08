21st and Hayes shooting scene
Blake Summers

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after they were shot and crashed a car outside a popular West End hotel Tuesday evening. 

The scene was contained to the intersection of 21st Avenue and Hayes Street, just outside the Hyatt House Nashville.

Metro Nashville Fire says that when they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. 

Four people were in the vehicle, and three were taken to Vanderbilt with gunshot wounds.

The fourth person was a juvenile and was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

Witnesses on scene say the juvenile was not seriously injured, and only suffered minor injuries from the crash. 

This was the second shooting call that dispatch received in less than an hour.

Just eight minutes prior to this shooting, a female was shot and killed in North Nashville. 

