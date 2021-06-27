Clarksville, TN (WSMV)- Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people overnight.
The shooting happened at approximately 3 a.m. this morning on the 900 block of College Street. The three individuals were all transported to the hospital for their injuries.
Police say this is an isolated incident, and the public is in no danger.
While the scene is being investigated, College Street will be closed to traffic between Poston Street and Red River Street.
This is a a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.