NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Three people are dead after a shooting in Nashville on Saturday night.
Metro Police told News4 the apparent drug-related shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Old Elm Hill Pike around 7:30 p.m..
Police say three men had been shot multiple times at the home of one of the victims, Genaro Daniele, 29.
Officers executing a search warrant at the residence recovered seven pounds of marijuana, 500 ecstasy pills, a pistol and over $42,000 in cash.
Daniele and the other two men shot, Jesus Torrero, 27, and Quencharios Edmonds, 28, did not survive.
Witnesses reportedly told police a gunman fired at Daniele and Torreo from behind the building during an exchange of gunfire. The gunman fled the scene in a newer model burgundy Chevrolet sedan with dealer tags.
Shortly after the shooting, a car matching that description dropped Edmonds off at Summit Medical Center and sped off after being approached by hospital staff.
The homicide team is investigating the scene. Police say the suspect may be driving a maroon/dark red four door sedan.
No further suspect information is available at this time.
Police encourage anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Follow News4 for updates.
