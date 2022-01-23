CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Three people were injured early this morning during a shooting at Waffle House on Fort Campbell Blvd in Clarksville.
Police received several calls about the shooting around 3am. When police arrived to the scene, they found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, who was then flown to the hospital.
At this time, the condition of the other two people is unknown. No arrests have been made, if you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to call police.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.