NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) issued an overdose spike alert Saturday after three people were suspected to have died from fatal overdoses overnight.
According to a statement, the alert was issued after MPHD's system detected an increase in fatal overdose activity within the past 24 hours.
The three suspected overdoses occurred in the Hermitage area and involved a white powder substance.
MPHD is urging Nashville residents to check on their loved ones and call 911 in case of a possible overdose.
Anyone seeking treatment for drug addiction should contact the Community of Overdose Response Team at 615-687-1701.
MPHD has more drug overdose information and resources at https://www.nashville.gov/departments/health/drug-overdose-information
