NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two is better than one. That seems to be the theme among developers this year in Nashville. The city is reviewing plans for three new developments around town— all of them come in twos.
Plans are underway for two mixed-use structures at Nashville's famous "Sticks" roundabout off Korean Veterans Boulevard in SoBro. In plans filed with Metro, one tower will stand 42 stories high and 32 stories in what is now a gravel parking lot. As of now, plans have the multi-use buildings centered around a proposed luxury hotel.
Not too far away is another duo of buildings that will continue to shape Nashville's skyline. This one will be called "2nd and Peabody," with one skyscraper being an office building and the other a hotel and residential building. Both would have retail space on the main floors. The developer of this mixed-use is the same one who is bringing the Four Seasons Hotel to Music City.
In the Gulch, another twin tower high-rise development is planned in a vacant lot off 8th Avenue. This one will also be a mixed-use development, one standing 16 stories and 20 stories high, connecting the historic Voorhees Building and the Downtown Antique Mall.
"It's amazing how quickly Nashville changes," Kahlil Arnold, owner of Arnold's Meat & Three in the Gulch, said.
Arnold said all the Nashville growth is great for his restaurant business that's been feeding locals and tourists alike since the 1980s.
"When you're in the restaurant industry, and you got something that big coming in next door, you're gonna be excited because that will obviously improve your business. So that's really, really exciting," Arnold said.
Each of the developments is still in the proposal phase. Plans have been submitted to the city to be reviewed in the coming months.
