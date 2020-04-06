NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police are searching for three men wanted for questioning in the double murder of Holly Williams and William Lanway.
Williams and Lanway were killed March 13. A construction found their bodies in Williams' car. It was crashed into a tree at the bottom of an embankment near a construction road.
According to the autopsy, Williams and Lanway were shot to death.
Police say the three men in the above surveillance photos were spotted outside Williams' apartment a few days before she and Lanway were killed.
According to police, the three men "suspiciously" took action to cover the camera lens on the camera outside Williams' apartment.
If you recognize any of the men, call 615-742-7463.
