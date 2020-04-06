3 wanted for Holly Williams, William Lanway murder

Photos: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police are searching for three men wanted for questioning in the double murder of Holly Williams and William Lanway.

Williams and Lanway were killed March 13. A construction found their bodies in Williams' car. It was crashed into a tree at the bottom of an embankment near a construction road.

According to the autopsy, Williams and Lanway were shot to death.

Police say the three men in the above surveillance photos were spotted outside Williams' apartment a few days before she and Lanway were killed.

According to police, the three men "suspiciously" took action to cover the camera lens on the camera outside Williams' apartment.

If you recognize any of the men, call 615-742-7463.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kyle is a Multimedia Producer at WSMV. He is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he majored in multimedia journalism with a minor in psychology. Send him news tips or food recommendations to kyle.cooke@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.