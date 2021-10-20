CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville detectives have charged three men with Attempted Aggravated Robbery, First Degree Murder, and Especially Aggravated Kidnapping for a 2010 murder.
According to a police statement, 32-year-old Blake Edward Wright, 30-year-old Cornell Lemar Oliver, and 32-year-old Jerry Glentryle Dinkins were arrested on Tuesday for the death of Raymond Alston Caston.
According to the release, on Oct. 27, 2010, Caston had his home invaded and was robbed at his home on Washington Street. While being forced to leave his residence, Caston was shot and later died at an intersection near Washington St. and Elder St.
Police also state that Oliver was arrested in Clarksville and Wright was arrested in Smyrna. Dinkins was arrested in Palm Beach, FL, where he is currently awaiting to be extradited back to Clarksville.
