HARTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are investigating another death at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from CoreCivic, the unidentified inmate died just before 11 p.m. on Thursday. The person was rushed to a nearby hospital on Wednesday, April 29, for medical review and at that time, the inmate tested positive for COVID-19.
With Thursday's death, there has been three reported deaths at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center after an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.
An autopsy is pending at this time to help determine the cause of death.
"We had been in close contact with our government partner, the Tennessee Department of Correction, about the health of the inmate and immediately notified them of the individual’s passing. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to this individual’s loved ones," CoreCivic said in a statement on Monday.
For more information about the COVID-19 response by CoreCivic, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.