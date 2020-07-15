NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people have been indicted for murders of a mother and son in the Edgehill community after nearly three years of investigations.
Metro Nashville Police say Kendre Shields, 23, Albert Mustapha, 22, and Chasitie Smith, 25, have all been charged in a grand jury indictment with two counts of first degree murder, aggravated burglary and especially aggravated robbery in connection with the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Isha Musa and 20-year-old Osamani Munongerwa.
Musa and Munongerwa were shot and killed inside their apartment at the Park at Hillside complex on Hillside Ave. on July 23, 2017.
Family members went to check on Musa that Sunday afternoon in 2017 and found her dead in the lower level apartment; Munongerwa was found dead upstairs.
Shields has been jailed since 2018, awaiting trial on multiple offenses including first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery for the fatal shooting of Omar Dante Lindsey, 30, at the Southwood Park apartment complex on Glastonbury Road.
Mustapha is currently jailed in Rutherford County in connection to a murder case there.
Smith remains at large and authorities are working to find her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.