NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Three people are in custody following a vehicle pursuit early Thursday morning.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the pursuit began just before 3:30 a.m. on I40 before ending on Elm Hill Pike near Marriott Drive in Nashville.
The vehicle was reported stolen in Metro prior to the pursuit.
All three occupants of the vehicle fled from the vehicle on foot, but were later apprehended by officers.
THP is continuing to investigate and News4 will update this story with any new information provided.
