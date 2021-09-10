FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police in Franklin are investigating three burglaries at three businesses.
Police said the suspects are all using the same tactic and they all happened on Friday morning. Investigators said the windows were broken out with a Rock at Wilder Boutique, Juice Bar And Frothy Monkey.
Police are looking for two suspects that were in a black Honda Civic. They said cash appears to be the target in all burglaries.
According to police, they are stepping up patrols and are suggesting that "businesses do not leave on-premise cash overnight, especially in cash registers or safes that can be picked up and moved."
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here.
