CHEATHAM COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Three Tennesseans were killed following a fiery crash on Interstate 40 east at exit 188 in Cheatham County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Casey C. Moore, 28, of Arlington, Tennessee was driving a 2017 Cadillac Escalade when she passed a 2020 Volvo tractor trailer that was merging onto the exit ramp at exit 188.
Moore passed the tractor trailer on the shoulder and side swiped the front right side causing her to lose control and go off the roadway into the median striking a rock wall where the vehicle caught fire.
Moore and her two passengers, Kyle T. Cassidy, 28, of Memphis, TN, and Cody A. Bieber, of Arlington, TN, were unable to escape from the vehicle during the fire and died at the scene as a result.
The driver of the tractor trailer did not have any injuries and no charges have been filed.
