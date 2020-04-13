Severe weather has swept across the South, killing several people and damaging hundreds of homes.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - Three people have been killed in Tennessee after a tornado touched down overnight in three counties near Chattanooga.
Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said in an afternoon press conference that two people had died in Hamilton County. A third person was reported dead in Marion County. There have been no fataliites reported in Bradley County. Berke said 17 were injured in Chattanooga.
