At least 18 dead after tornadoes rip through the South Severe weather has swept across the South, killing several people and damaging hundreds of homes.

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - Three people have been killed in Tennessee after a tornado touched down overnight in three counties near Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said in an afternoon press conference that two people had died in Hamilton County. A third person was reported dead in Marion County. There have been no fataliites reported in Bradley County. Berke said 17 were injured in Chattanooga.

