MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Three Coffee County Sheriff's Department staff members who share an apartment together have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin.
Partin said the sheriff's office was notified on Wednesday that a staff member had tested positive. This was the first positive result with the department by either staff or inmate.
Partin said the department has not had three employees test positive for COVID-19 and they share an apartment together.
"We have notified the remaining staff and have provided necessary information regarding testing," said Partin in a news release. "Since inception, this department has followed all national, state and local protocols regarding the COVID-19 pandemic."
Partin said the contact originated from outside Coffee County.
As of Thursday morning, there have been no positive tests within the Coffee County Jail population, according to Partin.
