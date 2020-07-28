NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a three-car crash on White Bridge Road on Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported near the Lenox Avenue intersection around 8 a.m. One of the cars crashed into some scaffolding outside a building.
There is no word on injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by Metro Nashville Police.
The crash has impacted traffic on the southbound lanes of traffic on White Bridge. To get around the crash, click here to check our traffic map.
