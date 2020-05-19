MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A three-year-old and two others were attacked by a pit bull in Madison early Tuesday.
Crews responded to the attack on Meadow Bend Drive around 7:45 a.m.
Police said a grandmother was trying to put a leash on the pit bull when the dog slipped away and ran over to the next door neighbor's home. That's when the dog reportedly bit four people who were outside.
A three-year-old was found with minor scratches, while a 14-year-old and a pregnant 27-year-old had significant injuries. The three victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
"My grand baby she’s been bit. Her meat is hanging out of her arm or whatever and her leg is beat up real bad and my daughter was trying to get the baby," Richard Brooks, whose family was attacked by neighbor's dog, said.
"It’s hard to even talk about. Because they don’t even know what’s going on themselves," Brooks said.
Brooks said his family recently moved into the home on Meadow Bend Drive and was planning to barbecue before the dog attack.
Authorities on scene told News 4 the dog's owner did not intend for the dog to bite.
Officers believe it was a pit bull or a pit bull mix. Metro Animal Care and Control told NEWS4 no citations were issued. They said the owners removed the dog from the home to be euthanized.
Brooks said he has a plea for the dog owners.
"Please keep an eye on your dogs cause they can get loose," Brooks said.
News 4 asked for comment from the family who owned the dog. They said they were not ready to talk to us but said they’re praying for the family who was bitten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.