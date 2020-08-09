NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have stepped up their enforcement this weekend in regards to the mask mandate for Nashville.
Saturday night enforcement included 18 citations and 3 arrests.
Deshawn Alexander Williams was arrested after and MNPD Officer saw him walking down 3rd Avenue approaching Broadway and asked if Williams had a mask.
Williams informed the officer that he did not have a mask, and the officer asked for his ID and began writing a citation.
According to the arrest affidavit, Williams began to walk away from the officer when the officer placed a handcuff on Williams' left wrist.
Williams produced a mask out of his pocket at this time and put it on his face. He was escorted to mobile booking.
Around 7 p.m., Patrick B. Walls and Jesse John Burger were arrested outside of Lucky Bastard Saloon for mask mandate violations.
Walls was removed from the establishment by private security and warned by officers to comply with the mandatory mask mandate.
As Walls continued to defy the order and cause a scene, officers began to issue a citation.
According to police, Walls then grabbed the officer's hand, citation book, and his drivers license.
Walls was taken into custody after it was determined he wouldbe a danger to himself, others, and unreasonably annoy people in the area.
Jesse John Burger was taken into custody after he was asked by Metro officers to place a mask on his face in accordance with the mask mandate.
He initially complied before removing the mask a short distance down the street.
Police again approached and asked Burger for his license and issued a citation. At this time, Burger refused to sign any citation and was taken into custody without incident.
This weekend total, Metro has issued 38 citations and arrested 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.