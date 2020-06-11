Rafael Jimenez, Betzabel Gutierrez-Lima & Arturo Peraira-Jimenez

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people have been arrested as a result of an undercover drug investigation in Middle Tennessee. 

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents developed information in the fall of 2019 about a drug trafficking organization with connections in the Mid-State. 

On Wednesday, agents executed search warrants with help from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Authorities searched locations in both Davidson and Rutherford counties and seized several different types of narcotics, money and firearms. 

The three people arrested have been identified as 28-year-old Rafael Jimenez of Smyrna, 33-year-old Betzabel Gutierrez-Lima of Nashville and 43-year-old Arturo Peraira-Jimenez of Antioch. 

